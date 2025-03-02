COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) clamped down a drug den owner and his four accomplices in an entrapment operation in Barangay Poblacion Mother in Cotabato City on Saturday.

All five suspects, including a 34-year-old woman, are now detained, Gil Cesario P. Castro, director of PDEA in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said on Sunday.

They were immediately arrested after one of them sold P102,000 worth of crystal meth (shabu) to non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents in a tradeoff right in their drug den in Sitio Ulandangan 2.

Mr. Castro said the operation was laid with the help of Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Cotabato City police director, and his subordinate-officers.

PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen found drug-sniffing paraphernalia in the drug den of the suspects, now guarded by barangay officials and volunteer community watchmen.

Mr. Castro said the entrapment operation was premised on reports by vigilant Cotabato City residents aware of the drug trafficking activities of the suspects. — John Felix M. Unson