PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday told new envoys from Slovenia and Palestine that Manila seeks to pursue cooperation on peacebuilding and deepen bilateral ties between their countries, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Thursday.

At separate meetings at Malacañang, Slovenian Ambassador to the Philippines-designate Smijana Knez and Palestinian Ambassador-designate Mounir Y.K, Anastas told the President that they would push for adherence to international law and a rules-based international order with Manila.

Ms. Knez vowed that Ljubljana would “work tirelessly and cooperate closely” with the Philippine government, business community, and scientific communities.

The PCO said there are 462 Filipinos in Slovenia who are mostly office workers, service workers, and technicians.

“We can work towards a future where peace, mutual understanding, and prosperity prevail. Let us continue to stand united in the pursuit of justice and equality not only for nations but for all humanity. May peace and solidarity guide our path forward,” Mr. Anastas told Mr. Marcos, based on a statement released by the PCO.

The Philippine President in November said the Philippines is “gravely concerned” with the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza and the increasing tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Mr. Marcos also met with newly appointed ambassadors from Sweden and Egypt to discuss commitments to upholding international law, enhancing trade and investments, and education among others, according to a separate statement published by the PCO.

Stockholm values Manila as a “priority partner” in respecting human rights, democracy and upholding the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Swedish Ambassador-designate Anna Ferry told the President.

In 2023, Sweden was the Philippines’ 41st trading partner, 45th export market and 38th import supplier, according to the PCO.

Cairo also seeks to build on existing trade and investment, education, science, and cultural ties with Manila, Egyptian Ambassador-designate Nader Nabil Zaki told Mr. Marcos at the Palace.

“Let us continue to work on the basis of our shared values, on basis of peace, and prosperity along the lines of international order and human rights for all in the entire world,” the Philippine President said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez