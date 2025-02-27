THE PHILIPPINE Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has expanded its outpatient treatment package for individuals with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

“PhilHealth reaffirmed its commitment to supporting people living with HIV (PLHIV) by providing increased financial access to essential healthcare through its comprehensive outpatient HIV/AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) treatment coverage,” the state insurer said in a statement on Thursday.

The annual benefit for the enhanced Outpatient HIV Treatment (OHAT) Package is now at P58,500, up from P30,000, previously.

“The package includes antiretroviral therapy (ART) for all individuals with confirmed positive HIV test results confirmed by certified institutions, regardless of their clinical or immunologic status. It also ensures access to all minimum essential services necessary for effective HIV management,” PhilHealth said.

The OHAT Package can be accessed through the 234 PhilHealth-accredited Department of Health (DoH)-designated HIV Treatment facilities nationwide.

PhilHealth said it hopes the expanded benefits will encourage PLHIV to seek appropriate management, as well as other members to sign up for regular testing.

The state insurer also noted that a separate package for the Tuberculosis – Directly Observed Treatment Short-course (TB-DOTS) package may be reimbursed at accredited TB-DOTS facilities. Members may avail of both the OHAT and TB-DOTS packages simultaneously.

Last year, PhilHealth disbursed P1.66 billion to 176,819 Outpatient HIV/AIDS Package claims.

“This enhancement is aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to continually improve and sustain health insurer’s healthcare benefits by ensuring adequate financial support to patients seeking medical treatment,” the state insurer said.

PhilHealth aims to collect P204 billion from members this year.

Its net income declined by 41.66% to P46.43 billion in the first nine months of 2024, its financial statement showed. — Aaron Michael C. Sy