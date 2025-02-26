A FEBRUARY commissioned survey for the party-list congressional race by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed that party-list groups Pagtibayin at Palaguin and Pangkabuhayang Pilipino (4Ps), Duterte Youth, FPJ Panday Bayanihan, and ACT-CIS emerged as the most preferred groups of Filipino voters.

Party-list 4Ps continued to lead the SWS survey but showed that support for the group declined to 9.61% from 11.8% in January. Duterte Youth retained its second-place ranking as support increased to 8.28% from 6.05%.

“These results show that 4Ps and Duterte Youth are the only two party-list groups projected to win three guaranteed seats in the House of Representatives, as of February 2025,” the pollster said in a statement.

Group FPJ Panday Bayanihan climbed to third place in February from seventh last month, with preference growing to 4.76% from 2.45%. ACT-CIS inched down to fourth after support declined to 4.46% from 5.41% in January.

“Both FPJ Panday Bayanihan and ACT-CIS are on track to secure two seats, having met the 4% threshold for additional representation,” SWS said.

SWS interviewed 1,800 registered voters nationwide from February 15 to 19 with a ±2.31% margin of error. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio