LA TRINIDAD, BENGUET — The country’s strawberry capital — La Trinidad, Benguet — is assuring there is enough supply of this much-sought fruit grown abundantly here.

According to the Municipal Agriculturist Office (MAO), “supply is enough even with the influx of tourists” as the capital celebrates the Strawberry Festival, starting March 3.

This year is themed “Semek La Trinidad” (Love La Trinidad) where strawberry and its by-products will be its main features.

The rich cultural heritage of the different ethnolinguistic groups like the Kankanaeys, Ibaloys, Kalanguyas, among others, will be showcased at the festival’s drum and lyre street dancing performance and street parade on March 22.

La Trinidad Municipal Vice Mayor Roderick C. Awingan said their festival entices and encourages cooperation, partnership, and collaboration with the community. “As a symbol, the strawberry is like the Municipality of La Trinidad, the seeds symbolize the people and the color red symbolizes the love that we have,” he explained.

La Trinidad Mayor Romeo K. Salda said they have allotted a total of P5.7 million for 24 events, 18 traditional activities, and six community-led occasions. — Artemio A. Dumlao