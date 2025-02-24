PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Palau President Surangel Samuel Whipps, Jr. on Monday vowed to pursue deeper cooperation in the fishery, maritime, social security and labor sectors between their countries.

“We have also discussed the framework of our fisheries cooperation to improve our fishing and aquaculture sectors through the sharing of best practices and technologies, capacity-building initiatives as well, development of fisheries infrastructure and cooperation for international market compliance,” the Philippine President told a joint news briefing in Malacañang.

He said Manila and Ngerulmud are finalizing a labor cooperation deal for the more than 4,000 Filipino workers in Palau and a social security agreement that would guarantee them social benefits.

Both countries also vowed to pursue deals on technical and vocational training for their labor forces, Mr. Marcos added. The two leaders also vowed to work on conservation and cooperation on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing practices.

They also discussed more partnerships in health, human resource development and agriculture.

The Palau President is in the Philippines for a two-day visit to discuss ties in fisheries, trade and investment and labor, among other areas of cooperation.

“Our growing trade relations are an undeniable indicator of meaningful opportunities in Philippines-Palau economic relations,” Mr. Marcos said.

Mr. Surangel said the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and Palau’s Ministry of Aquaculture, Fisheries and Environment had signed a deal to promote fishing ventures and cooperation in development fishing infrastructure against illegal fishing.

“Now more important than ever, we must collaborate in navigating the geopolitical issues and pressures that we face, especially the existential threat that we face with climate change,” he told the same briefing.

“We are here, of course, to further strengthen that bond in agriculture and healthcare, and provide business opportunities. And we encourage Filipinos to invest in Palau.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez