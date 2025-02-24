THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) will continue to prioritize the privatization and modernization of key transport projects, according to the newly minted Transportation chief.

“This is critical [privatization of transport projects] because I think that is the way to go. Sec. [Bautista] can be assured that we will really push that forward,” Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said in a media release on Monday.

Mr. Dizon has been appointed as the new Transportation secretary following the resignation of Jaime J. Bautista as Transportation chief, effective Feb. 21.

Mr. Dizon said the privatization of transport projects both in road transport and railway infrastructure is crucial to ensure efficient services to commuters.

For instance, the feasibility study for the operations and maintenance of the EDSA Busway is expected to be completed in the next few months, the DoTr said, adding that the project is expected to be awarded by 2026.

While the terms of reference for the planned bidding of the operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) are now being finalized, DoTr said.

Meanwhile, the Transportation department said programs like the Public Transport Modernization Program will push through.

The modernization program started in 2017, aiming to replace traditional jeepneys with units that have at least a Euro 4-compliant engine to cut pollution

“In pushing through with modernizing the country’s public transportation, the transport chief emphasized that the government needs to find ways to help drivers and operators affected by the program,” the agency said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose