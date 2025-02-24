NEWLY appointed acting Secretary of the President Communications Office (PCO) Jaybee “Jay” Ruiz on Monday said he would focus on combating fake news and delivering accurate information on state programs and policies.

“Information is essential because it is very important to people. So, as directed by the President, it is clear,” he told reporters in mixed English and Filipino at the Palace.

“Of course, a lot of fake news will be spread, and we will fight that. We will have public information responsibilities.”

The former ABS-CBN reporter took his oath for his new post before President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday, the PCO said in a statement.

His predecessor, Cesar B. Chavez, stepped down from his post last week, citing failure to meet expectations in overseeing the agency.

“There are many programs that people need to be aware of, such as education programs, free housing, or at least state-owned housing, especially for our less fortunate citizens,” Mr. Ruiz said.

“The President’s primary order is that the government’s message should be known to the public, especially the things they need to know like free scholarships and assistance for those who are sick.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez