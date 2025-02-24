A BILL seeking to provide a monthly stipend for students in state colleges and whose households are registered with the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) was filed at the House of Representatives in early February.

Filed by Party-list Rep. Percival V. Cendaña, House Bill (HB) No. 11422 seeks to give a P5,000 monthly stipend for students from poor families to help them finish schooling without it becoming a financial burden. The program would receive P2.5 billion in initial funding from the government’s coffers.

“This social protection measure is designed to complement all available social welfare and education programs so these students can finish their studies, optimize their potential, and break the cycle of poverty,” the measure, filed on Feb. 4, stated in its explanatory note.

While the government’s Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) program already provides indigent students with up to P20,000 in financial support per academic year, the measure noted that students continue to drop from schooling due to the need to work and contribute to their households.

“The eligible student shall be entitled to a monthly stipend from the CHED (Commission on Higher Education) to augment his or her monthly allowance, including transportation costs, food, books and school supplies, and other related expenses,” the bill stated. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio