A SENATOR on Monday said that granting of visas for digital nomads is expected to increase the amount of foreign tourist entering the Philippines.

“Digital nomads spend money and therefore, would benefit the economy. The Philippines is a promising destination for those who embrace nomadic lifestyle and leverage technology to work remotely from outside their home country,” Senator Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva said in a statement.

A digital nomad is someone who works remotely and without being tied to a specific location.

“While they are not allowed to take local jobs, they can share their knowledge and best practices with the local communities,” he added.

Mr. Villanueva has earlier filed Senate Bill No. 2991 which seeks to implement a new type of visa that would allow visitors to stay in the country for a longer period while working for a foreign-based employer or business.

Applicants for the visa would need to provide proof of sufficient income generated outside the country, valid health insurance. It may also be granted to foreigners who have no criminal record and pose no threat to the Philippines. The visa is valid for one year and renewable for another year.

Citing data from the World Economic Forum’s Nomad List, Mr. Villanueva said the Philippines was placed as the seventh fastest growing remote work hub.

According to data from the Department of Tourism, international visitor arrivals rose 9.15% to 5.95 million in 2024. — Adrian H. Halili