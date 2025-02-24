THE Bangsamoro government with help from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Australian government launched a social protection plan to benefit 4 million vulnerable residents.

In a statement on Feb. 21, UNICEF said the Bangsamoro Social Protection Plan 2024-2028 seeks to “reduce poverty and improve access to basic social services such as financial assistance, healthcare, and livelihood programs.”

The medium-term strategic framework will make cash assistance programs more efficient by using digital payments, expand social insurance coverage to include informal workers, UNICEF said.

It will also extend financial assistance to families affected by medical emergencies and natural disasters.

“Children and their families have the right to be protected from poverty and its consequences throughout their life,” UNICEF Philippines Acting Representative Behzad Noubary said.

“Through this initiative, the Bangsamoro Government is taking a significant step toward ensuring that vulnerable families receive the support they need to build a better future.” — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante