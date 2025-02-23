By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

THE PHILIPPINES must beef up its military modernization program and build its ties with other countries after a Chinese navy helicopter endangered the safety of a Philippine government aircraft patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, analysts said at the weekend.

“It is now totally necessary for our political leaders to display a stronger resolve towards beefing up our national defense capabilities,” Michael Henry Ll. Yusingco, a fellow at the Ateneo de Manila University Policy Center, said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

“It will also mean convincing taxpayers to support a bigger allocation for defense and security in the national budget.”

The Philippines on Feb. 18 said it was “deeply disturbed” by the Chinese navy’s “unprofessional and reckless” flight actions and that it would file a diplomatic protest.

Manila’s coast guard said the Chinese navy helicopter performed dangerous flight maneuvers when it flew close to a government aircraft conducting surveillance over Scarborough Shoal, endangering the lives of its pilots and passengers.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy helicopter flew as close as three meters to the aircraft, which the Philippine Coast Guard said was a “clear violation and blatant disregard” of aviation regulations.

China disputed the Philippines’ account, saying on Tuesday its aircraft “illegally intruded” into China’s airspace and accused its Southeast Asian neighbor of “spreading false narratives.”

The Philippines is on the third phase of its modernization program called “Horizons.” It has earmarked $35 billion for the buildup over the next decade as it aims to counter China’s military might in the region.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner, Jr. has said that the country is looking to buy more military hardware to modernize its arsenal, including additional BrahMos missiles from India and at least two submarines.

In 2022, the Philippines bought $375 million worth of BrahMos anti-ship missile systems from India and has orders for more. “We are getting more of this (system) this year and in the coming years,” Mr. Brawner earlier said.

“By continuing to challenge Beijing’s expansionism Manila sends the message that it will not go quietly into the night,” Raymond M. Powell, a fellow at the Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation, said in an X message.

“The Philippines does not have the means to evict China from the West Philippine Sea. Resistance movements are protracted by nature, because the aim is to convince the occupier that cost of occupation outweighs any gains.”

China claims over 80% of the waterway in the South China Sea, but the Permanent Court of Arbitration voided its claim in 2016. China rejects this claim.

The country’s expansive claims over the South China Sea, a vital waterway for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce, puts it at odds with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.