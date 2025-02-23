THE Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) asked the Supreme Court (SC) for a five-day extension to comment on a petition questioning the legality of the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

In a document dated Feb. 19, Solicitor-General Menardo I. Guevarra sought an extension to comment on a petition for certiorari and prohibition, filed by former Presidential Spokesman Victor D. Rodriguez and others regarding the 2025 national budget.

Mr. Guevarra, in the 4-page document, said they received copies of the High Court’s order on Feb. 12, which gives the agency until Feb. 22 to submit its comment.

While the draft comment has been finished, it is still undergoing further revision and correction before it can be filed, the Solicitor-General noted.

“It respectfully begs the kind indulgence of this Honorable Court for an additional period of five days from February 22, 2025, or until February 27, 2025, within which to file the comment,” he added.

“The instant motion is not intended to delay the proceedings but solely due to the foregoing reasons.”

Mr. Guevarra added the OSG is ready to comply with the SC’s order to submit original copies of the GAA.

On Jan. 27, Mr. Rodriguez asked the High Court to declare the GAA illegal for failing to include mandatory funding for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., illegally increasing appropriations over the President’s recommendations, and giving the most budget to infrastructure over education.

The petition added the 2025 national budget is illegal as the Bicameral Committee Report on the General Appropriations Bill had blank items. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana