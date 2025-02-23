THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio urged buyers-in-good-faith of imported goods to settle the right duties via a voluntary payment scheme to meet the P1.06-trillion target this year.

The BoC revenue rose by 6.51% to P931.05 billion last year from P874.17-billion target in 2023.

According to the Department of Finance, the agency logged P79.3 billion in January this year, 8.1% higher than the same month a year ago.

“The voluntary payment scheme is a proactive approach which empowers the bureau to significantly bolster its revenue collection efforts while effectively recognizing the equitable rights of unsuspecting innocent purchaser for value of imported goods,” Deputy Commissioner Juvymax R. Uy said in a statement on Sunday.

Customs also has called on buyers of imported luxury motor vehicles such as Ferrari, Porsche, and McLaren — subjected to a Letter of Authority and recently served in Pasay to settle their obligations through the payment scheme.

Last week, a series of raids by the agency, seized high-end cars in Metro Manila resulted in the seizure of around P900 million worth of expensive vehicles in a Taguig warehouse. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante