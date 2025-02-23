THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has designated Robinsons Malls as official polling centers for the 2025 midterm elections in May, in a bid to enhance voter accessibility and convenience.

Through this partnership signed on Feb. 21, select Robinsons Malls will host polling stations in 13 locations nationwide, covering 152 precincts, the mall chain said in a statement on Sunday.

“Through this strategic partnership, [the] casting of ballots will be more accessible and convenient for eligible voters from these locations,” it added.

Up for grabs in the May 12 elections are 317 congressional seats and thousands of local posts. The biggest battle will be for 12 spots in the 24-seat Senate, a chamber packed with political heavyweights and wielding outsized influence. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana