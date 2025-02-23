COTABATO CITY — Persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Cotabato province now have a bloc to represent them in multi-sector dialogues pertaining to issues and concerns within their community.

The pioneering Cotabato Persons With Disability Provincial Federation (CPWDPF) has representatives from all 17 towns in the province and in its capital, Kidapawan City.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao cities on Sunday stated that CPWDPF officials met just last Friday in Kabacan municipality and discussed how they can support the humanitarian programs of Cotabato Gov. Emmylou T. Mendoza for PWDs in the province.

Ms. Mendoza, chairperson of the multi-sector Regional Development Council 12, Arleen A. Timson, chief of the Cotabato Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, and Kabacan Mayor Evangeline P. Guzman together organized the first-ever conference of the CPWDPF.

Officials of the CPWDPF, the first-ever in Region 12, planned out community programs that would benefit PWDs in far-flung areas in the province during their first ever meeting last Friday in Kabacan in the 3rd district of the province.

“Our PWD community in the province now has a strong voice via this federation,” Ms. Guzman said. — John Felix M. Unson