ACTING PRESIDENTIAL Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cesar B. Chavez has stepped down, citing failure to meet expectations in overseeing the agency.

He told reporters in a Viber message that former ABS-CBN reporter Jay Ruiz will be replacing him, starting March 1 after he officially resigned on Feb. 5

“I will not be signing out as a believer in this administration, whose vision I will continue to support as I pursue endeavor outside of government but still within the realm of public service,” Mr. Chavez said.

“Although there is much for which I am grateful and a long list of people to thank, I leave with only one regret: In my estimation, I have fallen short of what was expected of me.”

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. appointed Mr. Chavez, who was also a senior undersecretary at the time, as acting PCO chief in September.

The official earlier took a leave from the agency from Feb. 17 to 21 and appointed PCO Senior Undersecretary Emerald Anne R. Ridao as officer-in-charge. — John Victor D. Ordoñez