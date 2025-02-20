THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has reached more than 200,000 establishments nationwide with its Tax Compliance Verification Drive (TCVD).

The TCVD, which ran from Feb. 10-14, however, uncovered that 12% of businesses were found unregistered.

“This nationwide taxpayer education campaign marks the BIR’s shift towards a taxpayer-centric agency, instead of the traditional goal-oriented government office,” Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. said.

In addition, the Bureau found that 12% of the business establishments visited were unregistered, and most of them had no limited idea of their obligation.

“The BIR is using these findings as a baseline for tracking business registration compliance, ensuring that more businesses formalize their operations,” it said.

Among the common compliance issues were operating without proper registration, failure to keep books of accounts at the place of business and to display a certificate of registration.

As the tax drive, the agency reminds all taxpayers to file their 2024 Annual Income Tax Return and pay the exact tax due on or before April 15. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana