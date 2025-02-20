TWELVE FILIPINOS, who were victims of illegal recruitment and human trafficking in Myanmar, were repatriated on Feb. 19, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Thursday.

In a statement, it said the group arrived safely at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 late on Wednesday aboard a Cebu Pacific Flight.

“The victims were recruited through Facebook by a Filipino who offered jobs as customer sales representatives in Myanmar, only to be exploited to work as online scammers without pay or rest days,” the DMW said.

“They were physically abused, beaten with PVC (polyvinyl chloride) sticks, and subjected to electric shocks. Sometimes, they were forced to do the duck walk, frog walk, jump, and squat for hours,” it added.

Facing an exploitative situation, the workers attempted to secure permission to leave, but their employer demanded a $15,000 payment for their release.

Unable to meet the demand, they fled and sought assistance from Myanmar’s military.

The twelve Filipinos were among the 250 individuals rescued from a scam center and later released in Phop Phra, Tak Province, Thailand, near the Myanmar border.

Upon their arrival at NAIA, a whole-of-government team, comprising the DMW, Bureau of Immigration, Department of Social Welfare and Development, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice, and NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking, immediately extended assistance to the group.

This support included psychosocial services, legal aid, and financial assistance.

The DMW strongly urged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and job seekers to exercise extreme caution when considering job offers, particularly those advertised on social media. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana