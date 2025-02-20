THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Thursday said it seized P1.37 million worth of illegal drugs in a concealed package from Thailand.

In a statement, the BoC said it foiled 914 grams of marijuana concealed within assorted items from Bangkok declared, as “food spices, condiments, and groceries.”

“The shipment contained 26 packages with a powdery substance and four packages with dried leaves and fruiting tops,” it said.

The BoC attributed the operation to the Port of Clark – Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, the Philippine National Police – Aviation Security Group, the National Bureau of Investigation-Pampanga District Office, the Department of Justice, and local officials of Brgy. Dau, City of Mabalacat. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante