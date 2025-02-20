COTABATO CITY — An engineer was killed while a construction worker and a security guard were wounded in separate gun attacks just two hours apart in two adjoining areas in Cotabato City on Wednesday afternoon.

Engineer Roland M. Daguan, who was shot thrice with a .45 caliber pistol by a subordinate worker inside a mall building being constructed for three years now, died in a hospital where emergency responders brought him for treatment.

Col. Jibin M. Bongcayao, Cotabato City police director, told reporters on Thursday that the policemen who responded to the incident had arrested a suspect in the daring daytime murder of Mr. Daguan, now undergoing interrogation.

The suspect had wounded a co-worker, Reno S. Delos Santos, who was hit by a stray bullet when he repeatedly shot Mr. Daguan with a pistol.

Laborers working in the still unfinished four-story building covering about seven hectares of land in Cotabato City’s main commercial hub panicked as gunshots reverberated through the scene.

Construction workers who had witnessed the atrocity said Mr. Daguan and his assailant had a misunderstanding over work issues.

About two hours later, two gunmen riding a motorcycle together wounded a security guard at a pawnshop, only about 500 meters away from where Mr. Daguan was killed.

Dominic J. Villar, then on duty, sustained bullet wounds in the abdomen, arm, and leg.

Mr. Bongcayao said Mr. Villar was at the entrance to the establishment he was guarding when his attackers pulled over close to him, opened fire, and immediately left.

The wounded Mr. Villar is now confined at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center.

Police investigators and relatives of Mr. Villar are convinced that the attempt to kill him could be related to a dispute with a neighbor from whom he had borrowed a big amount of cash several months ago that he has not yet settled. — John Felix M. Unson