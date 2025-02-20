by Patricia B. Mirasol, Producer

Filipinos are advised to apply for visas early to avoid delays even as they’re cautioned against visa scams that include the issuance of fake appointment letters or the promise to influence visa decisions.

Selling appointments is one of the top visa fraud scams, according to Bernard Vijaykumar, head of North Asia & Philippines of VFS Global, a company that helps governments and diplomatic missions with visa, passport, and consular services.

Visa appointments, he said, are free. VFS Global, moreover, is neither involved in job placement nor immigration services.

“Do not fall for VFS Global dupes promising [such services],” he said in a February 12 media event. “We will not ask applicants to deposit money to any accounts.”

Visa applications in the Philippines in 2024 rose 3% as compared to 2023, Mr. Vijaykumar also said at the event.

There was likewise a 38% growth in 2024 versus 2019.

The most popular travel destinations observed in the Philippines are – in alphabetical order – Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and the U.K.

VFS Global offered tips to avoid visa-related frauds:

Know that you can apply early – Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days before the travel date. For a Schengen visa, one can apply up to 6 months prior to the date of travel.

Know that visa appointments are free – There could be a nominal service fee to prepay for select countries.

Know that VFS Global has no role or influence on the decision of the visa application – The decision on visa applications, the visa tenure, and the timelines to process them lie in the hands of the concerned embassies or consulates.

Know that VFS Global does not work in association with any third-party entities – Beware of scammers who claim to be associated with, or pose, as VFS Global and guarantee appointments or positive visa decision

Know that VFS Global is neither involved in job placement nor immigration-related services. – Be cautious of scammers offering spurious job or immigration opportunities in exchange for money.

In addition, travelers are reminded to review their visa applications to avoid these common mistakes:

Information mismatch – The details on the application forms, such as name, passport number, and date of birth, must match the official documents.

Incorrect photo format – Check the photo guidelines specific to one’s target destination.

Incomplete documentation – Refer to the checklist for one’s target destination.

Unauthenticated bank statements – For certain destinations, applicants should ensure their bank statements are updated and authenticated as required. While most travelers know they need to present bank statements, failing to have these statements authenticated remains a common mistake.

Peak travel seasons can cause delays, which is why it’s advisable to apply early, Mr. Vijaykumar said.

“Waiting until the last moment not only increases the risk of delays but also exposes applicants to fraudulent entities seeking to exploit their urgency,” he said.