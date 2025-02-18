THE SUPREME COURT (SC) scheduled oral arguments for cases questioning the legality of the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and the Maharlika Investment Fund Act in April.

Spokesperson Camille Sue Mae L. Ting on Tuesday said the court en banc had scheduled oral arguments for the petition filed by former Presidential Spokesman Victor D. Rodriguez and others, questioning the legality of the 2025 GAA on April 1, at 2 p.m. at the En Banc Session Hall, SC Baguio Compound, Baguio City.

A preliminary conference has also been scheduled for Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. at the En Banc Session Hall, SC Main Building, Manila.

Mr. Rodriguez and his cohorts argued the GAA violated the Constitution by failing to allocate mandatory funding for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), unlawfully increasing appropriations beyond the President’s recommendations, and prioritizing infrastructure spending over education.

They also claim it is illegal due to blank items in the Bicameral Committee Report on the General Appropriations Bill.

Meanwhile, the high tribunal, in its en banc session last Jan. 28, also scheduled oral arguments on the petition filed by Senator Aquilino L. Pimentel III, Bayan Muna Chairman Neri J. Colmenares, and others that challenged the validity of the Maharlika Investment Fund Act of 2023.

Ms. Ting said the high court scheduled the oral arguments for the case on April 22, at 2 p.m. at the En Banc Session Hall, SC Baguio Compound, Baguio City.

While the preliminary conference is scheduled for Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. at the En Banc Session Hall, SC Main Building, Manila City.

The named respondents were the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines.

The high court ordered them to file their respective comments within a non-extendible period of 10 days from notice. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana