SENATORIAL CANDIDATES in this year’s midterm elections should disclose their stance on Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s impeachment, lawmakers said on Thursday.

Candidates’ stance on Ms. Duterte’s looming impeachment trial would reveal how they stand on issues involving corruption and public accountability, they added.

“They should include in their platforms how they intend to decide on those who commit constitutional violations,” Assistant Majority Leader and Taguig Rep. Amparo Maria J. Zamora said in a statement.

“This is a big challenge and litmus test as to how strong the values of our candidates are when it comes to public service,” she added.

The Office of the Vice-President did not immediately reply to an e-mail and Viber message seeking comment.

More than 200 congressmen last week filed and signed an impeachment complaint against Ms. Duterte, more than the one-third vote required by the Constitution for her to be impeached, paving the way for her trial by the Senate.

Filipinos will pick a new set of congressmen and thousands of local officials on May 12, but the key contest will be for 12 spots in the influential 24-seat Senate, which would try the embattled vice-president as an impeachment court.

“Voters should no longer base their preferences on popularity or personality politics,” said Party-list Rep. Ramon Rodrigo L. Gutierrez, a prosecutor-congressman in the impeachment trial.

The senatorial race will feature allies of Mr. Marcos and Ms. Duterte who will become jurors in the Senate impeachment trial. At least 16 senators must vote to convict Ms. Duterte to remove her from office and bar her from running for office in the future.

Mr. Marcos is limited to a single six-year term under the 1987 Constitution and is expected to groom a successor, while Ms. Duterte would be eligible to run in 2028 if she survives the impeachment.

Senators only need to convict Ms. Duterte of one impeachment article for her to be ousted, Manila Rep. Ernesto M. Dionisio, Jr. told a news briefing. “You can file an impeachment complaint with just one article. So, one should be sufficient.”

The ouster charges consisted of seven articles of impeachment, including allegations of plotting the assassination of the President, misusing secret funds, amassing unexplained wealth and committing acts of destabilization.

Ms. Duterte has denied any wrongdoing, including having threatened to get Mr. Marcos assassinated in case she herself was killed. She earlier said her lawyers are busy preparing for her defense.

Prosecutors in Ms. Duterte’s trial should secure her conviction by focusing on the allegations that can be easily proved by documents from state auditors and the Budget department, Neri J. Colmenares, a party-list nominee in the midterm elections, said in a separate statement. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio