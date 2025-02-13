REAL ESTATE developer Pueblo de Oro Development Corp. (PDO) recently teamed up with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to help provide skills training for workers in the Metro Cagayan De Oro.

PDO’s corporate social responsibility arm, the ICCP Group Foundation, Inc. (IGFI), signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with TESDA enhancing the region’s workforce capabilities. This would also support PDOs existing projects, such as the Masterson Mile North, a luxury condominium complex, and a planned World Trade Center.

“The partnership focuses on meeting the needs of the construction sector and other industries while contributing to the development of Metro Cagayan de Oro,” PDO said in an e-mail statement.

The agreement also seeks to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities and support the region’s economic growth.

IGFI has previously worked with TESDA to provide manufacturing workforce development initiatives across Luzon.

The programs align with Industry 4.0, which seeks to leverage digital transformation and automation in the manufacturing and business processes.

These efforts are also expected to position Cagayan de Oro as a center for innovation and commerce, according to the property firm.

Pueblo de Oro is the residential development arm of Investment & Capital Corporation of the Philippines Group, which has business interests in financial services and property management. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz