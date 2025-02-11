A VISITING forces agreement (VFA) between the Philippines and Canada is expected to deepen defense ties between the two nations, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“The Philippines is committed to further strengthening our defense capabilities and our engagements with key defense partners to support our national efforts,” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation on Jan. 19.

The DFA said the visiting forces agreement would “further deepen our bilateral defense relations with Canada and our longstanding friendship with this country.” The Philippines and Canada celebrated 75 years of diplomatic ties last year.

The agency said the Defense department would help shape the military deal on war games. The pact provides a legal basis for the Canadian armed forces to enter the Philippines and sets how they will be treated.

It provides immunity from criminal and civil liability to visiting forces if the act was done during official duty. The privilege is also extended to Filipino soldiers visiting Canada.

The military pact would let their forces hold bigger military drills in the South China Sea, where Ottawa has rejected China’s “provocative and unlawful actions,” Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman earlier said.

The Philippines has visiting forces agreements with the US, Australia and Japan.

Mr. Hartman earlier said his government and the Philippine government were in the “final stages” of negotiating the deal.

He said this would lead to a “deeper cooperation and substantive participation in training to build capacity.”

The envoy said the visiting forces agreement would likely be ratified and signed before the end of the year. — Adrian H. Halili