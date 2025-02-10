BAGUIO CITY — At least twenty-seven barangays and local government offices have become beneficiaries of the government’s “Free Wi-Fi for All Program” in Mt. Province.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) handed over the Starlink Wi-Fi equipment to the villages, the Provincial Planning and Development Office, the Sadanga Municipal Hall, and the Bontoc Market Vendors Association during hand-over rites on Feb. 6 at the Governor Leonard Mayaen Sports Complex in Bontoc, the provincial capital.

The beneficiary barangays are Fiangtin and Macalana in Barlig; Balintaugan, Bagnen Oriente, Bagnen Proper, and Mabaay in Bauko; Tamboan and Soquib in Besao; Alab Proper, Balili, and Bayyo in Bontoc; Banawel, Pudo, and Sta. Isabel in Natonin; Capinitan, Data, and Tambingan in Sabangan; Madongo, Pide, Tetepan, and Patay in Sagada; and Cagubatan, Pandayan, and Tue in Tadian.

DICT-Cordillera Regional Director Engr. Reynaldo T. Sy explained DICT’s Free Wi-Fi for All Program is a digital empowerment program that aims to connect people through fast, free, and secure internet access Wi-Fi in public places and in difficult-to-reach areas.

Following the handover, the DICT spearheaded a one-day training for the installation and maintenance of the Low Earth Orbit Satellite for the beneficiaries.

The DICT Provincial Office will provide further assistance to the beneficiaries regarding concerns and issues with the free Wi-Fi program.

According to the DICT, at least 68 barangays in Mt. Province earlier benefitted from the Free Wi-Fi for All Program. — Artemio A. Dumlao