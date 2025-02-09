THE Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has called on the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to prioritize the revitalization of Mabuhay Lanes to decongest Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA).

“The existing Mabuhay Lanes should be revitalized and utilized fully for motorcycles, and more so because they travel ‘point to point.’ The MMDA should focus on this as a priority measure to decongest traffic on EDSA,” it said in a statement sent over the weekend.

The business group’s statement came after MMDA Chairperson Romando S. Artes’ remarks last week about the possibility of removing or gradually phasing out the EDSA Busway system to help ease traffic in EDSA amid the expanding capacity of the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3).

“The Mabuhay Lanes should be cleared of all traffic obstruction and illegal parking, rather than contemplating the dismantling of the EDSA Carousel Line. Any additional lane on EDSA given for private vehicles will be useless as it will soon be filled up by traffic, per our experience,” it said.

“Any talk of possible dismantling of the EDSA Carousel Line at this stage would be ill-advised,” it added. “The MAP cautions the government with speaking with one voice on this vital public transportation project.”

Citing the National Transport Policy of 2017, the MAP said that public transportation is given priority as a mobility solution, mandating the Department of Transportation and Department of Public Works and Highways to implement and regulate it.

It added that other measures, such as imposing congestion fee charges, have not even been explained to motorists and tested.

The group also commented on the planned expansion of MRT-3, noting that its design capacity only allows for 350,000 passengers.

“Adding a coach or [wagon] to it will overload its superstructure and trackway. Besides, there is no space on the platform for the coach extension,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile