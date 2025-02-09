COTABATO CITY — A 65-year-old villager was killed on Friday, when a wayward boom-type crane truck rammed small houses along a highway in Matanao, Davao del Sur, an accident that also left its driver dead.

Officials of the Matanao Municipal Police Station confirmed on Sunday that a resident of Barangay Ashang, Ferino L. Collamat, and the driver of the ill-fated truck, Jeffrey B. Nacion, succumbed to injuries sustained from the mishap.

Barangay officials and police investigators had told reporters that the 39-year-old Mr. Nacion lost control of the wheel while maneuvering through a downhill stretch of a highway in Barangay Ashang, causing the large truck to veer to the side of the route and hit the houses made only of semi-permanent materials.

Mr. Nacion was injured when the truck reportedly rolled over and landed on its side. He and Mr. Collamat both died while being rushed to a hospital by municipal emergency responders.

Mr. Nacion’s helper survived the accident with only minor bruises and contusions in different parts of his body. He was immediately given first aid by rescuers and policemen who responded to the incident. — John Felix M. Unson