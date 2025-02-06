THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) said on Thursday that it seized smuggled agarwood worth P750,000 in a Pasay City warehouse.

In a statement, the BoC said that it intercepted an outbound cargo containing rare, valued agarwood weighing one kilogram declared as dried wood chips.

Agarwood is one of the sought-after woods as it can be used for perfumery, traditional medicine, and luxury products.

“The BoC will continue to uphold strict enforcement measures against wildlife trafficking, ensuring that our borders are not used for illicit activities that threaten biodiversity and environmental sustainability,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said.

Customs said that the confiscated smuggled goods will be turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for proper handling and disposition. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante