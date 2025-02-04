USE of fake persons with disabilities (PWD) cards has led to up to P100,000 monthly loss for restaurants, said industry advocate Restoph.

“The PWD discount was designed to help those who truly need it, but the misuse of fake cards is now threatening the survival of many restaurants,” said David Sison, president of Restoph.

“What many don’t realize is that the 20% discount isn’t subsidized by the government—it comes directly from the pockets of business owners. Every fraudulent claim is a direct hit to our already struggling industry,” he added.

Restoph said that restaurants lose P50,000 to P100,000 per month due to fraudulent discounts.

“For small, family-run establishments, these losses can be devastating. In some cases, multiple fake PWD cards are used at a single table, compounding the financial burden and pushing businesses to the brink of closure,” it added.

The use of fake IDs not only causes lost revenue but also affects the restaurants’ ability to pay their employees, maintain food quality, and keep prices affordable.

“We’re asking for fairness,” Mr. Sison said. “The PWD discount should serve its intended purpose — to help those who genuinely need it — not be exploited as a loophole for personal gain.”

To address the issues, the group proposed “stronger enforcement measures, including stricter verification processes for PWD card issuance and increased penalties for those caught using or producing fraudulent cards.”

“The organization believes collaboration between the government, businesses, and the public is essential to curb this growing problem,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile