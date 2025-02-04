THE Philippine Chief Justice swore in a newly appointed justice in the anti-graft court on Feb. 3, 2025, the top court said on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo has sworn in newly appointed Sandiganbayan Justice Lord A. Villanueva in a formal ceremony held at the Supreme Court Dignitaries’ Lounge last Monday, replacing Justice Rafael R. Lagos, Chairperson of the Fifth Division, who retired last Dec. 22, 2024.

Mr. Villanueva brings experience in private legal practice and government service. Before his appointment to the anti-graft court, he served as Undersecretary for Operations at the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Before that, he worked as the Assistant City Administrator for General Affairs in Quezon City, following 16 years in private law practice.

An alumnus of the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law, Mr. Villanueva was awarded the UP Law Dean’s Medal for Academic Excellence and was a member of the Order of the Purple Feather Honor Society.

The Sandiganbayan, a special appellate collegial court, is responsible for handling corruption cases involving public officials. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana