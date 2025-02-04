A House of Representatives committee on Tuesday approved an unnumbered substitute bill extending the validity of IDs for Filipinos with permanent disabilities to 10 years from five, easing the burden of reapplication for new identification cards.

“Many find the frequent need to renew their ID inconvenient and unnecessary, especially for individuals whose disability status is not likely to change over some short periods,” San Juan City Rep. Ysabel Maria J. Zamora told lawmakers before the House persons with disabilities (PWD) panel approved the proposal.

“The unnumbered substitute bill seeks to address these concerns by extending the validity periods of the ID cards and making corresponding adjustments to provisions concerning penalties and the issuance process,” she added.

Persons with temporary disabilities would be given an ID with a two-year validity, which could only be renewed “only after reassessment… by an appropriate medical practitioner,” according to a copy of the bill obtained by BusinessWorld.

Anyone caught faking their disability or using fake IDs could face up to two years in prison and fines of up to P100,000. – Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio