BAGUIO CITY — Free electric tricycle rides highlight Apayao province’s 30th Foundation Day celebration from Feb. 10–13.

The free e-trike rides are an initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) in Cordillera and Provincial Science and Technology Office – Apayao, in partnership with Cagayan State University.

The e-trike will operate along the route from Apayao State College Luna Campus in San Isidro Sur to Apayao Eco-Tourism and Sports Complex (AETSC) in San Gregorio.

It is also a part of the ongoing efforts to support the Apayao UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status.

On July 5, 2024, Apayao was designated as a biosphere reserve by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for its rich biodiversity.

The designation of Apayao as a biosphere reserve will help conserve the area’s biodiversity and promote sustainable development.

The introduction of e-trikes in the province is also part of the efforts to promote clean energy solutions in line with SMART (Science Made Accessible, Relevant, and Timely) mobility program of the DoST.

On Feb. 10, a technology showcase will take place at AETSC, where experts will discuss the science behind the e-trike system, its potential for local public transport, and its contribution to sustainable mobility. The showcase will likewise demonstrate the charging infrastructure and operational efficiency of e-trikes. — Artemio A. Dumlao