COTABATO CITY — Two members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with soldiers in Barangay Los Angeles in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte on Tuesday.

Officials of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division and Brig. Gen. Christopher N. Abrahano, director of the Police Regional Office-13, separately confirmed on Thursday the incident, which left two guerillas dead, both under the NPA’s Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC).

Leaders of the NPA’s NEMRC are wanted for high-profile criminal cases, including extortion and large-scale trafficking of narcotics, that are pending in different courts in provinces and cities in Mindanao’s adjoining Regions 10 and 13.

Local officials, among them members of the multi-sector Butuan City Peace and Order Council, said the gunfight erupted when the two NPAs and more than ten companions opened fire on personnel of the 29th Infantry Battalion approaching their location in Sitio Dinakpan in Barangay Los Angeles from two directions.

Two teams of soldiers were dispatched to Sitio Dinakpan, a secluded area in Barangay Los Angeles, after hapless villagers complained about the presence of armed men in the area, collecting from them money and food at gunpoint. — John Felix M. Unson