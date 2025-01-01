PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday urged Filipinos to adopt a growth-focused mindset as they welcomed a new year.

He said the year 2025 is an opportunity “to learn from the lessons of the past and apply the wisdom gained to better oneself.”

“It is our desire for our citizens to embrace this outlook and adopt an introspective and growth-focused mindset that balances the realities of yesterday and the promises of tomorrow,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Marcos claimed that Filipinos showed “resilience” in the face of challenges in the previous months.

“Reflecting on the resilience we have shown in overcoming them, it is crucial for our progress to esteem such moments as hallmarks of the extraordinary strength we gain through solidarity and perseverance,” he said.

“Let us draw inspiration from the innumerable acts of courage, compassion, and bayanihan that we have witnessed in the face of adversity,” he added.

“Only then can we fortify the bonds that connect us, truly rebuild what has been lost, and realize a Bagong Pilipinas where dreams flourish and every Filipino thrives.”

Vice-President Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio, in her New Year statement, described 2024 as a year that challenged the nation’s resiliency.

“The year 2024 tested our resilience and shaped us as a people who stand for justice and progress,” she said in a video statement.

She urged Filipinos this year to face various challenges “as a nation that continues to trust in God” and that “works together for the progress and well-being of our families.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza