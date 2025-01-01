THE PHILIPPINES’ Commission on Elections (Comelec) should rigorously monitor social media platforms as the 2025 midterm election approaches to curb artificial intelligence (AI)-generated disinformation, according to an election watchdog.

Comelec should set up a dedicated body tasked to solely monitor social media platforms, which should be supported by nongovernment organizations and key government agencies, Rona Ann V. Caritos, executive director of election watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE), said via e-mail.

The poll body last year issued a resolution to rein in the use of social media and AI of election candidates amid concerns of misuse. It mandated politicians to disclose AI use for campaign ads, while prohibiting the spread of false information for the sake of electioneering.

“The Comelec should conduct systematic social media monitoring with a dedicated Social Media Monitoring Unit within its Education and Information Department, supported by civil society organizations, partner Government agencies, social media platforms, and other experts,” she said.

Ms. Caritos added that Comelec should coordinate with social media platforms and state agencies, such as the Department of Information and Communications Technology, to foster a collaborative approach toward addressing AI-driven disinformation.

Filipinos are set to elect half of the influential 24-seat Senate and a new set of party-list and district representatives for the 2025 midterm election, where all local and regional posts throughout the country are also up for grabs. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio