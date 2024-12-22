A PHILIPPINE senator on Sunday pushed for a measure that seeks to establish business permit and licensing offices (BPLO) in local government units (LGUs) to speed up the process of setting up shop in the country, which he said would attract more investors.

“By establishing a BPLO in every LGU, we create a one-stop shop for business-related transactions, reducing the burden on our entrepreneurs and making government services more accessible and systematic,” Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian said in a statement.

“LGUs need to be ready and equipped to respond promptly and effectively to investor needs particularly small businesses and startups to help generate employment opportunities for our people and underpin economic growth.”

Under Senate Bill No. 1278, the proposed BPLO Act, localities will establish these offices that aim to ensure businesses are able to sort out administrative requirements.

“The measure complements the spirit of the Ease of Doing Business Act, which laid the groundwork for efficient service delivery,” Mr. Gatchalian said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez