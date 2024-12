PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said Light Rail Transit (LRT)-1, LRT-2, and Manila Metro Rail Transit System (MRT)-3 will offer free rides on Dec. 20.

About 1.1 million commuters are expected to benefit from the free ride program, he said in a social media post.

Mr. Marcos said the initiative seeks to help Filipinos save money for their Christmas celebration. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza