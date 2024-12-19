BAGUIO CITY – Pangasinan is targeting to produce more of its signature salt in 2025.

Upholding to its roots “pag-asinan” (where salt comes from), the Pangasinan Salt Center (PSC), operated in Bolinao town, dreams to produce 8,000 metric tons of salt next year.

With its P50 million allocation this year by the provincial government, the PSC’s salt production is further propped up as a response to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s call to revive the salt industry of the country, said Governor Ramon V. Guico III.

PSC was established two years ago under Mr. Guico III’s stewardship, who made salt production and its maintenance as one of his priority projects.

The PSC salt farm in Bolinao churned out 6,400 metric tons this year, making it one of the major suppliers of salt in the country.

Salt production in Pangasinan was further fortified with the grant of P90 million to the Pangasinan State University’s “Accelerating Salt Research and Innovation” (ASIN) program.

The ASIN program received the grant through the Niche Centers in the Regions for Research and Development of the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development. — Artemio A. Dumlao