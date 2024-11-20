THE PHILIPPINES’ anti-graft court has approved a joint motion filed by the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) and heirs of an alleged Marcos Sr. crony, leading to the surrender of purported ill-gotten wealth and properties to the Philippine government.

In an eight-page resolution, the Sandiganbayan Second Division granted the joint motion by both parties, allowing the properties to be relinquished to the PCGG. The asset recovery agency agreed to cease pursuing civil cases against them in return.

The Philippine Justice department did not oppose the compromise agreement and approved it in 2021.

“After a close scrutiny of the [agreement’s] provisions, the Court finds them not contrary to laws, morals, or public policy,” Associate Justice Geraldine Faith A. Econg stated in the Nov. 19 resolution.

“The Compromise Agreement is approved, and the relevant government agencies and offices are directed to transfer the titles of the real and personal properties to the Republic of the Philippines… The instant case is hereby dismissed as against the defendants Heirs of Roman A. Cruz, Jr.,” she added.

The properties to be turned over to the government include two condominium units and two parcels of land in Baguio City, two land lots in Antipolo City, stock holdings in a Philippine telecommunications company, and a P1.1-million escrow account.

The PCGG, in return, will no longer pursue its three civil cases where Mr. Cruz is named defendant.

“The first party hereby fully, forever, irrevocably and absolutely releases, discharges and holds free and harmless the second party, their heirs, transferors, assignors from any action, and any all claims and damages arising out of, or incident related to, the Cases,” stated the agreement, identifying the first party as the PCGG and the second party as the heirs of Mr. Cruz.

The escrow account funds will cover the accrued taxes and dues on the surrendered properties, with any excess costs to be shouldered by the government. Unpaid obligations on the properties have amounted to about P7 million, according to the anti-graft court’s resolution.