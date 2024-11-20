JAPAN INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION Agency (JICA) collaborated with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) to improve the country’s weather system for forecasting and monitoring.

In a statement, JICA said the JPOW-2 project, also known as Capability Enhancement for High-Quality Weather Observation, Forecast, Warning, and Information in the Philippines, improved real-time rainfall monitoring.

The project also introduced a five-day “chance of rain” forecast, the first in the Philippines, which is essential for disaster preparedness.

Aligned with the PAGASA Modernization Act, the project aims to strengthen the weather bureau’s capacity to accurately gather weather data and predict weather patterns amid the impact of climate change.

JICA said the JPOW-2 is one of the long-standing successful collaboration projects it has with PAGASA. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante