THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said on Wednesday that it seized P1.564 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a statement, BoC said the parcel, which came from California, was flagged during a routine inspection at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City.

The package weighed 230 grams.

The drugs were found in a joint operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.

It is now turned over to PDEA and further investigation.

“This interception is a product of the heightened security measures of the Bureau to protect our borders against any attempt to import illegal drugs,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante