By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

A RECENT Palace call on government agencies to avoid lavish holiday celebrations following typhoon devastations in the country energizes the private sector’s commitment to social responsibility, industry leaders said.

The call may affect the hotel industry, but this could be offset by other economic activities, they said.

“When there’s a calamity, the private sector is usually generous, we usually seek donations. We don’t have a pocket as big as the government’s, but we do our share,” Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Chairman George T. Barcelon said in a Viber call.

“So, if that’s what the government will do, it will set a good example for the private sector,” he added, referring to a recent statement by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s office urging state agencies to “scale down” Christmas parties and save money for relief efforts.

In the statement, which cited “solidarity” with victims of six typhoons that hit the country in a span of less than a month, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin urged agencies to donate to calamity-hit communities “whatever savings they realize from scaled-down celebrations.”

But Mr. Marcos’ office would not issue an official guidance in writing “because we believe in the kindness of our fellow government workers, whom we fully trust can unilaterally adopt austerity in their celebrations.”

The calls came in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Man-Yi (Pepito), which made a landfall on Catanduanes island in Bicol region late on Saturday and over Aurora on Sunday.

Latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed Man-yi and two other tropical cyclones that hit the country this month had affected three million people or 820,000 families and left 9 people dead.

The cyclones left P1.5-billion damage to infrastructure and P8.6 million to agriculture.

Following the Palace’s call, companies could strike a balance by cutting down on costs of holiday celebrations for donation purposes, said PCCI President Enunina V. Mangio.

However, this would still depend on a company’s financial situation and the values it holds, she added in a Viber message.

“Holiday parties serve an important function — they are a chance for employees to unwind, celebrate collective achievements, and build morale.”

Ms. Mangio said tightening budgets for holiday celebrations to save money for recovery efforts in the aftermath of typhoons should not become a regular occurrence.

“There should be better and more efficient ways to mitigate these natural and man-made calamities to lessen their destructive impact,” she said. “Efforts should also go towards rebuilding livelihoods.”

Still, the government’s push for smaller, more budget-conscious parties strengthen the private sector’s “commitment to corporate social responsibility,” Ms. Magio said.

The state weather bureau is expecting two more cyclones to enter the country in December, when the predominantly Catholic nation sees a surge in demand related to Christmas festivities.

Employers Confederation of the Philippines’ (ECoP) Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. expects members of the private sector to have increased savings that could be used for relief efforts since they have been extending financial support to government entities’ annual celebrations.

“Many companies do not actually want to have lavish celebrations. But some of them are forced to have one because other companies do,” he said in a Viber call. “So, it (the call) sets the tone that money for lavish celebrations could be used [more] productively.”

Mr. Luis said the call may have an impact on the hotel industry, which sees increased reservations ahead of the Christmas festivities.

But this could be offset by the entry of foreign tourists during the holiday season, said Mr. Barcelon of PCCI.

There would be increased economic activities that will benefit other sectors should companies cut back on celebration spendings and increase bonuses for their workers, he added.

Makati Business Club Executive Director Roberto F. Batungbacal said amid the call to scale down holiday celebrations, the government should ensure that transparency is observed in the recovery program for cyclone victims.

“Scaling down holiday parties and redirecting government resources to donation efforts shows sensitivity to the country’s current challenges,” he said in a Viber message.

“It is also important for the administration to ensure transparency in the donation process and provide the public accessible information about where the funds will be given to,” he added.

Mr. Marcos on Tuesday said his government was particularly concerned about the damage to agriculture left by Man-Yi, as it hardly hit a province known for producing abaca fibers.

National Economic Development Authority Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan last week told BusinessWorld that the government expects the agriculture sector to be among the hardest-hit sectors in the face of cyclones.

Reports from key economic think tanks have already said the Philippines may miss its 6-7% target economic expansion for 2025.

Mr. Luis, the leader of one of the Philippines’ largest employer groups, urged companies to celebrate the Christmas season with a focus on Filipinos affected by the series of storms.

“May we rechannel unnecessary expenses for relief efforts for affected Filipinos,” he said in Filipino.