USAGI, locally known as Ofel, has intensified into a typhoon, prompting the Philippines’ weather bureau to raise tropical wind signals over Luzon on Wednesday.

In a 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the typhoon was expected to intensify in the next 24 hours before making landfall over the eastern coast of Cagayan or Isabela.

“Its landfall will trigger a weakening trend, which will continue for the rest of the forecast period,” it said.

PAGASA warned of potential hazards on land and coastal areas outside the typhoon’s landfall point.

It raised tropical wind signal No. 2 over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela and the eastern part of Apayao.

Batanes, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Aurora were under Signal No. 1.

Usagi was last seen 480 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora province, and it was moving west-northwestwards at 25 kilometers per hour (kph).

The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Man-Yi was expected to strengthen into a typhoon before entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday (Nov. 14). It will be locally named Pepito.

“Since the tropical cyclone may reach typhoon category while over the Philippine Sea, the possibility of Man-Yi to reach super typhoon category prior to landfall is not ruled out,” PAGASA said.

It added that it was still too early to determine the storm’s specific land fall point, but warned of potential heavy rain, severe winds and storm surge over “most areas in Luzon.”

Man-Yi was last seen 1,965 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, and it was moving west-southwestward at 30 kph. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gust of up to 80 kph.

Meanwhile, the presidential palace said port agencies had been ordered to conduct a pre-disaster risk assessment on port infrastructure, facilities and equipment to “identify vulnerabilities,” the presidential palace said in a statement, citing a memorandum from the Philippine Ports Authority.

They were told to ensure that preventive measures were in place to minimize potential damage and disruptions.

Under a memo issued by the Philippine Ports Authority, ports were ordered to activate emergency response teams, review evacuation plans and enforce safety protocols to safeguard personnel, port users and assets.

“Personnel must be briefed on safety procedures and prepared for any necessary operational changes,” the palace said. — A.H.Halili and K.A.T. Atienza