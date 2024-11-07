BAGUIO CITY — A truck driver died on the spot, while his two passengers were hurt after the truck dived in a 20 meter-ravine in Upper Cotcot, Bangao, Buguias town in Benguet on Tuesday.

Buguias town police named the fatality — Denver Adcapen, 33, from Barangay Guinzadan Bauko, Mountain Province. His two passengers are recovering now.

The two passengers were immediately taken out of the wreckage and to the Lutheran Hospital in Abatan, also in Buguias. Rescuers had difficulties in removing the driver pinned down at the front seat of the truck.

Probers added that the vehicle’s front landed first before it slid further down the ravine.

The truck reportedly suffered a mechanical defect. — Artemio A. Dumlao