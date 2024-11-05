A SENATOR who enforced ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s deadly drug war as his national police chief on Tuesday rejected a plan to hand over the transcript of the Philippine Senate’s investigation of the crackdown to the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying this would mean recognizing the tribunal’s jurisdiction to probe crimes against humanity allegedly committed by the government.

“Giving in to their request is tantamount to recognizing their jurisdiction over us,” Senator Ronald M. dela Rosa told a news briefing. “And our government is very consistent in declaring that the ICC has no jurisdiction over us, so I hope as a co-equal branch with the Executive, that we follow the same line.”

The Hague-based tribunal is looking into alleged crimes against humanity committed during the drug war, where thousands of suspects died.

The government estimates that at least 6,117 people died in Mr. Duterte’s drug war between July 1, 2016 and May 31, 2022, but human rights groups say the death toll could be as high as 30,000.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero earlier said that the Senate would be willing to submit to the ICC an official transcript the recent blue ribbon subcommittee hearing where Mr. Duterte gave “no apologies, no excuses” for his war on drugs.

The tough-talking former President admitted having ordered police officers in his hometown of Davao City when he was its mayor to goad criminals to fight back during anti-illegal drug raids so cops will have a reason to retaliate, adding that he had a hit-squad tasked to eradicate crimes.

He also said his ex-police chiefs were “commanders of death squads” since they took care of criminal syndicates, but denied ordering them to kill innocent people.

“We also have to ask for what purpose do we need to hand over a certified true copy of the transcript?” Mr. Dela Rosa asked.

The former police chief earlier said he is not worried about the ICC amid the Senate probe of the crackdown, adding that he would not inhibit himself from the investigation.

Withdrawing from the investigation would be a “disservice to the Filipino people,” he said, citing the need to debunk lies and paint a truthful picture of the anti-illegal drug campaign.

The Philippines under Mr. Duterte withdrew from the ICC in March 2018 amid criticisms that his government had systemically murdered drug suspects in police raids. It took effect a year later.

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has ruled out working with the ICC, citing the country’s working justice system.

“I am not worried [about the ICC],” Mr. Dela Rosa said. “If Malacañang says that we do not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction, then we should not recognize it as a country.”

Also on Tuesday, congressmen said Mr. Duterte should keep his promise and attend a separate House of Representatives probe of his anti-narcotics campaign.

Mr. Duterte had assured the House that he was willing to attend the House quad committee’s hearing on alleged extrajudicial killings during his administration, according to a letter sent by his lawyer last month to Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace S. Barbers, who heads the panel.

The House quad committee will meet again on Thursday to continue its probe.

“It would demonstrate that he’s not afraid of accountability, just as he showed in the Senate probe, where he took responsibility and advocated for the victims of extrajudicial killings during his administration,” Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said in a statement.

Mr. Duterte should attend the committee hearing because there has been a “repeated demand for public accountability” over his drug war policy, Zambales Rep. Jefferson F. Khonghun said in a separate statement. “Innocent lives have been lost in the name of the purported war against illegal drugs.”

Mr. Duterte’s lawyers might advise him to skip the House hearing to avoid incriminating himself further, La Union Rep. Francisco Paolo P. Ortega V said in a separate statement.

“I believe his legal team might pursue a ‘play it safe’ strategy of ‘less talk, fewer mistakes,’ and they can best achieve this by advising Duterte not to attend the quad committee hearing,” he said. “They’ll only dig themselves deeper if the former President speaks.”

Mr. Duterte told the Senate he takes “full legal and moral responsibility” for his anti-drug campaign’s “mistakes and crimes.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez and Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio