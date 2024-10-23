AROUND P454 million was released to purchase another batch of ambulances and other medical transport vehicles to address healthcare gaps, the Budget department said on Wednesday.

On Oct. 17, Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman greenlit the issuance of an Authority to Purchase Motor Vehicle to procure 173 units of medical vehicles.

These include 161 units of land ambulance, two units of mobile primary care facilities (mobile clinic), and four units of sea ambulance.

It also covers four units of a passenger van, a patient transport vehicle, and a mobile blood donation van.

The Department of Budget and Management previously approved the procurement of 141 units for medical vehicles on June 11.

The vehicles would be chargeable against the Health Facilities Enhancement Program under the P241.1-billion budget of the Department of Health. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz