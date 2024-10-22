BAGUIO CITY — The Provincial Government of Isabela alerted residents living near the Magat River and Cagayan River as the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) will open the water gates of the Magat Dam Reservoir, starting 1 p.m., Tuesday in anticipation of the heavy rains tropical storm “Kristine” will bring.

The gates will release 1.44 cubic meters of water per second and the volume will increase depending on the rain the tropical storm will bring.

Residents along these two rivers were advised not to stay at the riverbanks, and avoid crossing them. They were also advised to prepare for evacuation, if needed.

Meanwhile, classes were suspended from kindergarten to Grade 12 and Alternative Learning System in Tuguegarao City, Lal-lo, Aparri, Solana, Lasam, Peñablanca, Baggao, Camalanuigan, Piat, and Abulug in Cagayan Province; whereas classes in all levels were suspended in Calayan, Amulung, Alcala, Iguig, Enrile, and Allacapan.

Classes from kindergarten to senior high school are also suspended in the province of Isabela.

The Coast Guard District North Eastern Luzon is now in full alert and prepared for the possible effects of Tropical Storm “Kristine” to its areas of responsibility. Necessary preparations are being conducted to ensure the readiness of the Coast Guard stations and substations in Cagayan, Batanes, Calayan, Isabela, and Aurora.

Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino in the North down to Surigao del Norte were put under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1, as of the Tuesday morning. — Artemio A. Dumlao