THE STATE weather bureau on Tuesday said that “Kristine” (international name: Trami) has intensified into a tropical storm over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said it is forecast to gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall over Isabela province.

It said that the storm is expected to make landfall by Wednesday or early Thursday. It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday.

As of 5 p.m., Kristine was last seen 390 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte province, and moving in a west northwestward direction at 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

PAGASA had raised Tropical Wind signal no. 2 over Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Norte, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, the eastern portion of Albay, and the eastern portion of Sorsogon.

The northeastern portion of Northern Samar and the northern portion of Eastern Samar was also under signal no. 2.

On the other hand, signal no. 1 was hoisted over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Albay, and the rest of Sorsogon.

Areas from Visayas and Mindanao including the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao – Bucas Grande Group were also under signal no. 1.

Meanwhile, the weather agency had issued a storm surge warning over the provinces of Albay, Aurora, Cagayan, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Isabela, it had advised all marine activity in the areas to be canceled. — Adrian H. Halili